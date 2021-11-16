Report: Former Twin José Berríos inks $131M deal with Toronto

TORONTO, ON — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Feb. 20, 2019.
A person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with former Twins pitcher José Berríos, signing him to a seven-year, $131-million deal pending a physical.
The Blue Jays, aiming for a deep playoff run, won the pursuit for Berríos at the July trade deadline by acquiring the right-handed starter from the Twins. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season.
Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and is known for his intense conditioning regimen.
In exchange for Berríos the Twins received two top prospects from Toronto. Austin Martin is a shortstop and outfielder ranked No. 16 in the MLB Pipeline, while Simeon Woods Richardson, a right-handed pitcher, is the No. 68 prospect in the MLB Pipeline.