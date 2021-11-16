Report: Former Twin José Berríos inks $131M deal with Toronto

Minnesota traded Berríos, their undisputed ace, to the Blue Jays last year at the July trade deadline. He was scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.

A person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with former Twins pitcher José Berríos, signing him to a seven-year, $131-million deal pending a physical.

The Blue Jays, aiming for a deep playoff run, won the pursuit for Berríos at the July trade deadline by acquiring the right-handed starter from the Twins. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season.

Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game and is known for his intense conditioning regimen.