Twins

Twins fall to the White Sox in Chicago, 9-5

Some big hits from Polanco put the Twins on the board, but weren't enough to bring the win home.
Credit: AP
Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel scores past the tag of Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 9-5. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — The Twins showed signs of hope in Chicago Tuesday, but at the end of the night they just couldn't manage to pull off a win. 

According to MLB.com, Minnesota can thank Jorge Polanco for showing up to the field against the White Sox, as his two-run home run helped the Twins surge past their opponents in the eighth inning. 

But the Sox were just too strong, and were able to cap a five-run rally that vaulted them to victory over the Twins, 9-5. 

“We did some good things, put ourselves in a spot to win late,” manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. “Whenever you lose a game late, it certainly digs at you worse than a typical loss where you just get outplayed the whole game. We were in a spot to win the game and we brought in two of our good bullpen arms to give us a chance and to hold the lead. We weren't able to get it done tonight.”

Minnesota takes on Chicago again Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. 

