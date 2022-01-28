Curry, Thompson shoot Warriors past Wolves 124-115

The struggling Curry found his 3-point touch against Minnesota, scoring 29 while fellow guard Klay Thompson was good for 23 points.

Stephen Curry rediscovered his 3-point touch after a rough shooting stretch and scored 29 points, Klay Thompson added 23, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115.

First-time All-Star and former Wolves guard Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and five rebounds facing his former team. It was Golden State’s 11th straight home win against the T-Wolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards picked up 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which trailed 97-81 going into the fourth before beginning the final period on a 10-0 run to get back in it.

Wolves point guard D’Angelo Russell sustained a bruised left shin in the third quarter and didn’t return for Minnesota, which recently won two in a row and four of five.

Curry shot six for 10 from long range — 10 of 20 overall — after going three for 23 on 3s his previous two games. He also contributed eight rebounds and six assists. The reigning scoring champion and career 3-point leader sat out a 119-99 loss at Minnesota on Jan. 16.

The Timberwolves continue their west coast road trip tonight in Phoenix, where they take on the Suns who are currently leading the Western Conference. They need to find a solution for Devin Booker, who potted 43 against the Utah Jazz.

