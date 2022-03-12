The Cowboys are trading Amari Cooper. Here are the reported details

The Cowboys are departing with one of their top offensive weapons.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys managed to get something for Amari Cooper, but it's not much. The four-time Pro Bowler has been traded to the Cleveland Browns, in a deal that will net the Cowboys some draft capital.

Dallas will receive the Browns fifth round pick, and will swap sixth round selections with the Browns, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys were likely to release Cooper before the start of the league year, if they couldn't find a trade partner. In that circumstance, they would've gotten nothing for Cooper's departure.

Cooper spent most of four seasons with the Cowboys, coming to Dallas in a mid-season trade in 2018. He instantly rejuvenated a stagnant offense, helping the Cowboys to finish that 2018 season with a 7-1 record, to win the NFC East, and make the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Cooper caught 292 receptions for 3893 yards and 27 touchdowns during his time with Dallas.

The Cowboys traded a first round pick for Cooper in 2018, sending what turned out to be the 27th selection in the 2019 draft to the Raiders.

Cooper joins a Browns team in dire need of a top-end wide receiver. Odell Beckham, Jr. was traded to the Rams during the season, and Jarvis Landry has seen his production steadily drop off in the last two years.