NFL training camp: Deshaun Watson trade? Will Aaron Rodgers show up to Packers camp?

Will the Texans trade Deshaun Watson soon despite 22 pending lawsuits against him? And, will Aaron Rodgers show up for Packers camp on Tuesday, or is he done?

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two of the biggest offseason NFL stories are spilling into the start of training camps this week.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reported to training camp on Sunday to avoid a $50,000 daily fine. Watson is the subject of 22 active lawsuits that allege sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Watson is still asking for a trade, as he has since the start of the offseason. Reports on Monday morning indicate the Texans will now listen to trade offers for Watson.

Meanwhile in Green Bay, veterans are supposed to report to camp on Tuesday and we still do not know if reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will be there for the Packers.

On the Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Texans host Coty Davis talks about why he thinks the Texans won't trade Watson and Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski talked about a scenario where Rodgers returns for one last season in Green Bay.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Today podcast hosted by Peter Bukowski gets you caught up each morning on the biggest stories in sports without taking up your free time. Listen here.

Deshaun Watson's future

"As of right now, we are not expected Deshaun Watson to even see the field when training camp starts on Wednesday," Davis said on Locked On Today. "We are not expecting to see Deshaun Watson to see the field at all."

Davis said he doesn't believe the Texans will move on from Watson until next year when the legal process has moved forward in the pending cases alleged against him, because they won't get good trade value on him when he could miss this entire upcoming season on the Commissioner's Exempt list, depending on the legal process.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the asking price for the Texans is going to be high, maybe as much as three first round picks high. And with Watson's immediate future up in there, Davis said it's not expected a team will pay up for what Houston wants for him.

Waiting on Aaron

Aaron Rodgers, coming off an MVP season with the Green Bay Packers, has been among the offseason's biggest storylines. Reports on NFL Draft day in April indicated Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay due to his dissatisfaction with management. Then, he didn't show up for mandatory minicamp in June.

Last week, Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers turned down an extension this offseason with the Packers that would have made him the NFL's highest-paid player. This weekend, reports came out that Packers top wide receiver Davante Adams and the team have broken off long-term contract negotiations, adding more fuel to the fire in Green Bay.

Now, we have no idea if Rodgers will report to Green Bay for training camp. Veterans must report on Tuesday.

"I think the most likely scenario is Rodgers comes back, we have this 'Last Dance' sort of scenario where there's this unkept secret that this is going to be Aaron Rodgers' last year," Bukowski said.

Bukowski said there's a chance Rodgers sits out completely, but evidence of him working out shows he wants to play this season.

"There is a small percentage chance that Rodgers holds firm, talks to some people and they will say, 'no, he is adamant, he will not play for Green Bay this year.' There is a small chance that he sits and just says, 'I'm good,'" Bukowski said. "He's working out, he wants to play. I think he's going to play and then it'll be the 'I want my Tom Brady moment, trade me and I'll show you.'"

Also on today's Locked On Today

All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

A look at the first weekend of the Tokyo Olympics with KARE 11's Dave Schwartz.

2021 is not the year for the Yankees and they continued to struggle against the Red Sox.

What will the Golden State Warriors due with their two lottery picks in this week's NBA Draft?