Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins hit by car, killed in Florida

FLORIDA, USA — Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died Saturday morning in Florida, reports say.

The professional football player's agent Cedric Saunders says the 24-year-old died after being hit by a car, according to ESPN's Insider Adam Schefter.

Haskins was training in Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, ESPN reports.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Twitter, writing:

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The 24-year-old, who started for Buckeyes in 2018, completed 370 passes on 530 attempts for 4,843 yards and 50 touchdowns, according to our sister station 10 TV.

Haskins would've turned 25 on May 3.

At the news of the former quarterback's passing, Washington Commanders Co-owners Dan and Tonya Synder released the following statement:

"We are devasted to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. The former Ohio State star was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released.

The Steelers gave Haskins a chance to resurrect his career in January 2021 when they signed him a month after being released by Washington. Humbled by the decision, Haskins stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.

Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter,” Colbert said in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.