Reports: Vikings' Everson Griffen ruled out Sunday after car accident swerving to miss deer

According to reports, Griffen is in concussion protocol after he was involved in a car accident on the way to team facilities on Thursday.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after entering the concussion protocol following a car accident.

According to multiple reports from ESPN's Courtney Cronin and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Griffen got in an accident on his way to the team practice facility on Thursday when he swerved to avoid a deer in the road.

Griffen, 33, rejoined the Vikings this season after playing for the team from 2010-2019.

The Vikings also notably ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr for the second straight week with a knee injury. The Vikings will also be without Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Hand. Meanwhile, linebacker Eric Kendricks is questionable.

The Vikings head to Arizona for Sunday's game after dropping their Week 1 matchup to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.

The Cardinals are coming off a convincing Week 1 win in Tennessee where they defeated the Titans 38-13. The Vikings will be without several key players on defense as they try to stop Kyler Murray, who threw for four touchdowns in Week 1 and rushed for another.

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is making his return to Arizona to face the Cardinals for the first time after he spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the team.

Sunday's game between the Cardinals and Vikings kicks off at 1:05 p.m. local time and 3:05 p.m. CT. The Cardinals are currently favored by 3.5 points.

