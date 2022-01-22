Gould's FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers

San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould hit a game winning field goal to seal the deal against the Green Bay Packers Saturday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

Gould kicked a 45-yard field goal as time expired on a field littered with snow flurries to give the 49ers a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. The 49ers (12-7) continued their postseason hex on Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and advanced to an NFC championship game matchup Jan. 30 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) or Los Angeles Rams (13-5).

Read the full AP story here

RED HOT 🔥@RobbieGould09 GAME WINNER



Next Up: NFC Championship on FOX pic.twitter.com/ZMqD0n3rR7 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

Reaction

Here some of the reaction on social media to the victory. Here is postgame reaction from the team.

Postgame reaction after the Divisional Round WIN!#SFvsGB https://t.co/2YO64w5WlO — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared this tweet after the win.

"Onto the NFC Championship!" Newsom wrote.