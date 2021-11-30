Dalvin Cook's status uncertain for Sunday against Detroit

Multiple reports Monday said the Vikings' star running back has a torn labrum in his shoulder, while coach Mike Zimmer refuted that.

EAGAN, Minn. — The health status of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is murky at best, following a shoulder injury suffered Sunday in a loss to San Francisco.

Multiple reports posted on social media platforms said Cook suffered a torn labrum in a third quarter play that resulted in the All-Pro being taken off the field on a cart. One source told The Athletic that Cook had torn the labrum while dislocating his shoulder on the play, but added that the injury would not be season ending.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter posted that Cook would miss two games due to the injury, also saying it was a torn labrum caused by dislocation.

During a Zoom conference with reporters Monday Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer declined to reveal the specific nature of Cook's injury and said he was unsure if the running back would play Sunday against the Lions. He said point blank that it was not a torn labrum, said he would not specific on the diagnosis.

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "It's day-to-day … that's what they're telling me."

Cook has 773 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. He missed two games earlier this season with a sprained ankle. His average of 4.5 yards per rush is the lowest of his five years in the league.