Kirk Cousins off COVID list, to start against Bears Sunday

Embattled Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Cousins will play, but had little else to say on the matter during a brief Zoom conference with reporters.

Embattled Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start Sunday in what amounts to a meaningless season finale against the Bears.

Zimmer was brief in his answers during a brief Zoom conference with reporters Wednesday. When asked about Cousins, Zimmer said he was "back in the building" indicating that the veteran quarterback is off the COVID reserve list, a status that kept him out of last week's do-or-die contest against Green Bay.

When asked if Cousins would start against Chicago Sunday, the coach was short and to the point.

"We anticipate it, yeah," Zimmer responded.

Another reporter asked if Cousins had experienced any impacts from COVID, to which the coach replied "You'll have to ask him if he had any symptoms."

Insiders have painted the relationship between Zimmer and Cousins as strained due to the highly-paid QB refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, landing him on the reserve list twice this season. The absence of Cousins in last week's make-or-break game likely played a role in the 37-10 shellacking at the hands of the Packers, ending the Vikings' playoff hopes and perhaps, Zimmer's time as head coach.

While not providing detail, Zimmer said he expected that five other players placed on the COVID reserve list earlier this week (safety Camryn Bynum, guard Ezra Cleveland, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, linebacker Eric Kendricks and offensive tackle Brian O'Neill) would be out of protocols and available against Chicago.

Zimmer was also short with a reporter who asked him to evaluate this year's draft class, which many have painted as a disappointment. Aside from offensive tackle Christian Darisaw and defensive back Cameron Bynum, few rookies have logged much playing time.

"I think that's a question for the off-season," Zimmer responded.

The same reporter followed up by asking the coach if some of those rookies might get "some longer looks" Sunday in a game that has no implications for either team.

"No," Zimmer said, an expressionless look on his face.

There were no more questions in a press conference that lasted less than six minutes, and Zimmer quickly took off his headphones and left.

