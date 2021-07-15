Limited number of Minnesota Vikings single-game tickets to go on sale

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will go on sale Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ready for those "Skol!" chants back in US Bank Stadium?

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that a limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale for both preseason and regular season matchups. The window to purchase the tickets will begin on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

According to the release, the tickets will only be available online through Ticketmaster and must be purchased using a credit card. There will be no ticket sales through the box office or Ticketmaster outlet sales.

Fans will be able to access their tickets from their mobile device using the Vikings app.

The Minnesota Vikings 2021 home schedule is as follows

Denver Broncos - 8/14 at 3 p.m. (preseason)

Indianapolis Colts - 8/21 at 7 p.m. (preseason)

Seattle Seahawks - 9/26 at 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland Browns - 10/3 at noon

Detroit Lions - 10/10 at noon*

Dallas Cowboys - 10/31 at 7:20 p.m.*

Green Bay Packers - 11/21 at noon*

Pittsburgh Steelers - 12/9 at 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams - 12/26 at noon*

Chicago Bears - 1/9 at noon*