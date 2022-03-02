Reports: Vikings defensive coordinator Andre Patterson leaving for Giants

With a coaching change, the longtime defensive coordinator and recent co-head coach is apparently packing his bags for the Big Apple.

EAGAN, Minn. — It should come as no surprise when an NFL head coach is fired, their assistants scatter like fall leaves in the wind.

That doesn't lessen the disappointment among Vikings players, staff and fans that assistant head coach-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is leaving Minnesota for a job as defensive line coach with the New York Giants.

Multiple sources reported the development Thursday, including ESPN football insider Adam Schefter and Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen.

Patterson was with the Vikings for ten years, known for his prowess in identifying and developing defensive lineman. He is credited for teaching Pro Bowl defensive ends Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter their pass rushing skills. Patterson also coached noted defenders like John Randle, Brian Robison and Linval Joseph, and Stephen Weatherly, among others. He is a self-described teacher, whose even-keeled demeanor seemed to reach his players in their own ways,

Patterson was also very popular with Twin Cities media, who knew he would never shy away from a tough question, and was candid and open even when things did not go right with the Purple.

Before joining the Vikings Patterson also coached with New England, Dallas, Denver and Cleveland.

Reports have been circulating that veteran coach Ed Donatell is in line to become the Vikings new defensive coordinator.

