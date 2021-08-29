Vikes sign 10th-year safety Harrison Smith to $64M extension

The contract will put Smith among the top five highest-paid safeties in the league.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension.

The deal secures the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith.