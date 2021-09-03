Vikings add new punter, veteran backup QB

Britton Colquitt is out, and in comes ex-Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have switched specialists again right before the regular season. They signed former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and released punter Britton Colquitt.

Berry was cut by the Steelers this week after six seasons with the club. He was tied for first in franchise history in punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

The former Steeler has appeared in 91 regular-season games with a career average of 44.4 yards per punt. The 45.8 yards per punt by Berry in 11 games last season was the highest average of his career. In seven playoff games, Berry has averaged 40.1 yards per punt.

Colquitt averaged 45.2 and 45.1 yards in two seasons as the Vikings punter. His job security was in doubt after Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said punting was "a cause for concern" after Colquitt shanked a couple of kicks in a preseason contest against Denver Aug. 14.