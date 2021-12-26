Vikings to be out key players, backups against the Rams due to COVID

The 7-7 Vikings are scheduled to host the Rams at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — In addition to already losing starting running back Dalvin Cook due to COVID-19 protocols, the Minnesota Vikings placed two more players on their reserve/COVID-19 list hours before their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday, the Vikings announced that Cook would likely miss their game against the Rams on Sunday after he was placed in the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Prior to the Vikings' week 16 matchup against the Rams, Minnesota announced that offensive tackle Rashod Hill and backup quarterback Sean Mannion were also being put on the reserve list. Center Mason Cole is also out on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings on Thursday also pulled wide receiver Dan Chisena from the reserve list and guard Kyle Hinton from the practice squad reserve.

Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins will be one of two active quarterbacks on the roster following Mannion's move to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cousins' backup will be Kellen Mond, Minnesota's third-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. Mond played sparingly during the 2021 preseason, completing 28 of his 51 pass attempts for 310 yards and an interception through three games.

In the place of Cook, former Boise State star Alexander Mattison will take over the reins as starting running back for the Vikings. Minnesota's third-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft is on pace for his best season of his three-year career.

In Cook's absence, Mattison started three games this season and ran for a career-high 116 carries for 432 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His two rushing touchdowns are tied for his most in a single season.

The former Bronco also has racked up 24 receptions for 183 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Against the Rams, Mattison will need 30 yards on the ground to tie his career-high single-season rushing yardage total of 462, which he set during his rookie season.

Minnesota will also be without rookie wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who is a healthy scratch against Los Angeles and is listed as the sixth wide receiver on the depth chart.

