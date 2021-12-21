Will NFL rule change lead Bears to fire Matt Nagy during season?

The Bears are one of two teams that have never fired a head coach during a season. But, a new NFL rule change could lead them to do something they've never done.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears fell to 4-10 on the year after another frustrating performance in primetime, losing 17-9 to the Minnesota Vikings.

The offense struggled immensely with multiple blown scoring chances in the red zone. The Bears didn't score their first touchdown until a meaningless one with one second left on the clock.

Chicago's seventh loss in eight games seemingly continues to fuel speculation that the Bears will part ways with head coach Matt Nagy after the season.

However, an NFL rule change made last week could lead the Bears to want to do something the organization has never done before: fire a head coach during the regular season.

The new league rule will allow teams to interview head coaching candidates over the final two weeks of the season if they've already fired their head coach or informed him he won't be returning next season.

The obvious advantage of letting a coach go early would be getting a head start on the interview process and potentially snatching up a replacement before other teams can make their move.

There's already one vacancy after the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer with cause last week. There's speculation other jobs could potentially open up including possibly the Las Vegas Raiders if they decide not to stay with interim coach Rich Bisaccia. It's also not out of the question that the Panthers could move on from Matt Rhule and that the Vikings could move on from Mike Zimmer.

On Tuesday's Locked On NFL podcast, Locked On Saints host Ross Jackson and Locked On Bears host Lorin Cox talked about the possibility that the Bears let Nagy go early.

"Had this rule change not come into play, I would have said no they wouldn't," Cox said on Locked On NFL, noting that the Bears have never fired a head coach before the end of the season.

Before, there was less incentive to remove a head coach before the end of the season because you couldn't start interviewing coaches. So there was no competitive advantage. Now, there is.

Cox said the Vikings loss likely won't be the final nail in the coffin, as teams can't begin interviewing potential replacements until after Week 16 anyway. However, if the Bears lose to the Seahawks, Cox said ownership may decide they want that competitive advantage in shopping around for a new coach.

"Matt Nagy's been bad but the Bears have had worse head coaches that they've let finish the season," Cox said. "It would feel weird to set the precedent now but maybe the rule change is enough to set that precedent."