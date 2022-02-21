Would the Broncos, Eagles, Raiders consider these trades for Aaron Rodgers?

On the Locked On Packers podcast, Peter Bukowski throws trade scenarios to the Broncos, Eagles and, Raiders and Chargers involving Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Will the Green Bay Packers hold on to Aaron Rodgers or will they make a trade for him to go elsewhere? It was part of the deal for him to return this past season that the Packers would explore trades for the 37-year-old 4-time MVP if he so desired.

Now the season has ended and we still don't know what it is he wants, but we're likely to find out this week, or, soon.

Meanwhile, over on the Locked On Packers podcast, host Peter Bukowski pitched a number of fake trade scenarios to multiple Locked On hosts around the country including the Locked On Broncos, Locked On Eagles, Locked On Raiders and Locked On Chargers podcasts, gauge whether those teams and fanbases would make those deals.

Trade Scenario No. 1: Broncos trade Jeudy and picks for Rodgers

Packers receive:



Jerry Jeudy, WR

3 First Round NFL Draft picks

Broncos receive:



Aaron Rodgers, QB

The first of two trade scenarios offered up by Bukowski to the Locked On Broncos podcast was pretty simple. Aaron Rodgers for 22-year-old wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and three first round draft chocies.

Locked On Broncos host Cody Roark said it was a deal he would accept as GM of the Broncos.

"This would be a tremendous value here for the Broncos organization," Roark said. "You're parting with three years of first round picks but you could get three years of quarterback play from Aaron Rodgers, potentially longer. And you're giving up a young wide receiver, but you do have Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler. And you could also invest in later rounds for a wide receiver or look into free agency."

Trade Scenario No. 2: Broncos trade Jeudy. Surtain and picks for Rodgers AND Adams

Packers receive:



Jerry Jeudy, WR

Patrick Surtain, CB

3 1st Round NFL Draft picks

2022 Second Round pick

Broncos receive:



Aaron Rodgers, QB

Davante Adams, WR

The second scenario offered to the Broncos from Bukowski is a doozy. The Packers offer up MVP QB Rodgers again, plus All-Pro Packers receiver in Davante Adams, arguably the league's top wide-out.

But, the Broncos would not only be giving up four picks plus 22-year-old Jeudy, but also 2021 No. 9 overall pick Patrick Surtain II, who was impressive for Denver this past season.

Roark rejected this offer.

"This is a move that does not make sense for the Broncos, especially considering Patrick Surtain being included," Roark said. "You have to have really good cornerbacks in the NFL and Patrick Surtain has emerged as one of the young superstars in this league that can play the position for years to come. The Broncos would be foolish to give up Patrick Surtain."

Roark did offer a counter offer to Bukowski's trade, removing Surtain from the trade but offering up their additional second and third round picks in 2022 and another second and third round bunch in 2023.

"That's a lot of draft picks and if you're the Packers I think you have to do that. Because if you're giving up Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, I think you're saying you're resetting for the moment at the very least," Bukowski said in reply. "Then you get this hoard of draft capital to restack your roster."

Trade Scenario No. 3: Eagles and Packers make a deal for Rodgers

Packers receive:



Nos. 15, 16, 19 1st Round Draft picks in 2022

Jalen Reagor, WR

Eagles receive:



Aaron Rodgers, QB

While Locked On Eagles host Louie DiBiase said it may be impulsive, seeing the Rams give up many picks to go for it this year with Matthew Stafford and Von Miller helped him with his decision.

"It's a tough decision. I'm someone who thinks until you have a franchise quarterback, you don't have anything," DiBiase said. "It would be so tempting for the Eagles because if they had Rodgers for 2022 or 2023, they could be the favorite in the NFC...I'd rather do that deal for somebody like Russell Wilson as three immediate first round draft picks is tough to give up for a 37-year-old quarterback that might only have a few years left. But, he's a back-to-back MVP and you could win a Super Bowl with him in the next two years. I might say go for it."

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

Trade Scenario No. 4: Packers and Raiders swap QBs

Packers receive:



Derek Carr

2022 1st Round pick, 2023 1st Round pick

Raiders receive:



Aaron Rodgers, QB

While Locked On Raiders host Your Boy Q said anyone who says they'd take Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers might be crazy, he said the asking price of a starting QB plus two straight firsts is asking a little too much.

"I think every team should be in the running for Aaron Rodgers, that makes all the sense in the world, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I just think this trade is a little too rich for my blood," Locked On Raiders host Your Boy Q said. "I think you have to go back to the negotiating table and figure out how to make it work."

Trade Scenario No. 5: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders

Packers receive:



1st Round pick

Tre’von Moehrig, Safety

Raiders receive:



Davante Adams, WR

Locked On Raiders host Your Boy Q said he thinks the Raiders should be in win-now mode and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams will help with that. But, the assets the Raiders give up here is still too much with star rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig being sent away in this scenario.

"I know there should be no player that's untradeable, but I might have to pass on that," he said. "It's a little rich giving up not only a draft pick but a player who is a young stud I believe that can be built around.

Your Boy Q did say he would consider offering up a 1st round pick for Adams straight up or a 2nd round pick plus Tre’von Moehrig.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

Trade Scenario No. 6: Packers trade Davante Adams to Chargers

Packers receive:



2022 1st Round pick

2022 2nd Round pick

Chargers receive:



Davante Adams, WR

With Mike Williams' contract expired, the Chargers may be interested in getting a deal done with the Packers for Davante Adams to bolster up their options in one of the NFL's most pass-heavy, big-play heavy offenses.

Locked On Chargers host David Droegemeier said he would reject that initial offer, but offer a counter. Because he says the Chargers have too many holes to fill on defense to give away those important picks.

"My counter is a 2022 second round pick and a 2023 third round pick," he said. "There's no guarantee that the same magic that Davante Adams was able to formulate with Aaron Rodgers is going to carry over with Justin Herbert. That's part of what made that connection so special, that it was built over time. The Chargers also have a lot of holes to fill on their 29th-ranked defense and they can't mortgage their opportunities to upgrade the defense."