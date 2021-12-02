x
Kaprizov scores twice, Wild roll to 5-2 win against Devils

Minnesota has won five games in a row and is the NHL's highest-scoring team since Nov. 2 with 64 goals in 15 games.
Minnesota Wild center Rem Pitlick (16) scores a goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild kept rolling with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists, and Rem Pitlick and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for Minnesota, which has won five games in a row and is the NHL's highest-scoring team since Nov. 2 with 64 goals in 15 games. 

Kaapo Kahkonen made his second straight start in net for the Wild and finished with 29 saves. 

Ryan Graves and Tomas Tatar scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots.

