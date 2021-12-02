Kaprizov scores twice, Wild roll to 5-2 win against Devils

Minnesota has won five games in a row and is the NHL's highest-scoring team since Nov. 2 with 64 goals in 15 games.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild kept rolling with a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists, and Rem Pitlick and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for Minnesota, which has won five games in a row and is the NHL's highest-scoring team since Nov. 2 with 64 goals in 15 games.

Kaapo Kahkonen made his second straight start in net for the Wild and finished with 29 saves.