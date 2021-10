DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado's go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson as the Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1.

Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon added a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves. Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line.