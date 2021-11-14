Wild defeat the Kraken in Seattle, 4-2

The Kraken have lost six of seven matchups since they bested the Wild in Minnesota on Oct. 28

Saturday night the Minnesota Wild marked a win over the Seattle Kraken after falling to the team a few weeks ago.

Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals with the Wild after joining the team Oct. on waivers from the Nashville Predators. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about 5 minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota.

"I'm super grateful, it's been a whirlwind just coming to Minnesota and scoring my first and then getting three like that's it's really special," Pitlick told NHL.com. "It's a big wild super dream and [Ryan Hartman] assists on all three of them. Just the plays that he made, I think the last two he intercepted both of those pucks. 'Wow', that's all I can say."

Cam Talbot had 28 saves. Marcus Johansson had a power-play goal for Seattle, and Alex Wennberg also scored.

"[Hartman's] another guy you can't say enough about," Talbot said. "Does it for us all offensively, wins face-offs in the D zone, killing penalties. He's kind of a Swiss Army knife, you can put them out in any situation and you're comfortable with him out there. So another guy that's done a lot for us so far."

The Kraken have lost six of seven since a 4-1 win here over the Wild on Oct. 28. Pitlick came into the game with four assists in 15 career games — four with the Wild and 11 with Nashville last season.