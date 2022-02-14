x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wild

Boldy's hat trick powers Wild to a 7-4 win over Red Wings

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) is surrounded by teammates in celebration of his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 7-4. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings. 

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which is 11-1-1 since Jan. 6, and has won six in a row at home. 

Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves. Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit, which closed within a goal with 1:46 remaining. 

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots in goal for the Red Wings.

Related Articles

In Other News

Minnesota Wild celebrate diversity, inclusion with custom warmup jerseys ahead of Black History Month