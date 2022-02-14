Boldy's hat trick powers Wild to a 7-4 win over Red Wings

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman scored and Mats Zuccarello added three assists for Minnesota, which is 11-1-1 since Jan. 6, and has won six in a row at home.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves. Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Lucas Raymond and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit, which closed within a goal with 1:46 remaining.