Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.

The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed.

The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m.