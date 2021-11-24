x
Wild

Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed.
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov.24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 after arriving late to the arena because of traffic. 

The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m. 

Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame the 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.

 

