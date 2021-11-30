x
Wild

Greenway, Kaprizov lead the way as Wild beat Coyotes 5-2

The Wild have won four games in a row and scored 19 goals in that span.
Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) smiles while greeting teammates after scoring his first goal of the season, against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Jordan Greenway had a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. 

Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which leads the NHL with 59 goals scored since Nov. 2. 

The Wild have won four games in a row and scored 19 goals in that span. Clayton Keller and Anton Stralman scored for Arizona, which has lost three of four. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for Arizona.

