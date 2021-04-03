Wild to buy out contracts of Parise, Suter

By buying out the final four years of the hefty contracts, General Manager Bill Guerin makes a clean break

The Minnesota Wild have officially turned a page in franchise history, announcing Tuesday that the hockey club will buy out the final four years of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's contracts.

Parise's status was an elephant in the room for Wild General Manager Bill Guerin after the Minnesota native and NHL veteran had his ice time dramatically cut during the 2020-21 season. Things became even more uncomfortable when Parise was made a healthy scratch during much of the NHL playoffs, and many expected that he would be traded or bought out.

Suter was another matter. While his ice time has dropped in recent years, the Wisconsin native was still part of the Wild's top defensive pair with captain Jared Spurgeon, and is still playing at a fairly high level. The pending buyout of his contract will come as a surprise for many.

"Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild’s success over the past nine years and we’ll always be grateful for their many contributions,” said Guerin in a released statement. “There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”

"Guerin will speak with reporters about the development at 1 p.m."

Wild beat writer Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Parise and Suter will officially become free agents July 28. Russo tweeted that the Wild will pay each $6.7 million over the next eight years, while freeing up more than $10 million in salary cap space this year. That money will be extremely timely, as the club attempts to sign skilled forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to extended deals. A top line center is also a pressing need.

KARE 11's Dave Schwartz says there is another huge aspect of the buyouts: Both Suter and Parise had No Move Clauses in their contracts, meaning the Wild would have to protect them in the upcoming expansion draft. Now that they are no longer with the club, Minnesota can protect two more players from selection by the Seattle Kraken.

Parise and Suter signed historic 13-year deals with the Wild back in 2012. The signings were heralded as "a great day in the history of the Minnesota Wild" by then-general manager Chuck Fletcher. Both made significant contributions during their time in Minnesota, with Parise notching 400 points (199 goals, 201 assists) in 558 regular season games played, and Suter collecting 369 points from the blueline in 656 games over the same time period. He is the Wild's franchise leader in scoring, assists, power-play assists, plus/minus rating, shots on goal and time on ice among defensemen.

But the size of the deals, totaling $98 million apiece, left the team financially hamstrung when it came to acquiring top-flight talent. Guerin has worked hard to remake the roster, but had little wiggle room when it came to signing free agents and extending the contracts of young stars like Kaprizov, Fiala and Joel Erikkson Ek.