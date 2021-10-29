Wild log second loss of the season after falling 4-1 to Seattle

Minnesota was without top scorer Mats Zuccarello after the winger was placed in the NHL's COVID protocol.

SEATTLE — Haydn Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career as the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Seattle won its second straight and picked up the most impressive of its three victories so far on the young season, handing Minnesota just its second loss.

Fleury scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even at 1-1 and his wraparound goal in the second gave the Kraken the lead. Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net, and Mark Giordano also had an empty-netter.

The Wild's Ryan Hartman scored his third goal of the season.

final score in Seattle tonight. pic.twitter.com/cPxtkq9DNs — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 29, 2021

The Wild were without their top scorer Thursday night after winger Mats Zuccarello was placed in the NHL's COVID protocol.

Zuccarello, who has three goals and four assists so far this season, was taken out along with newly acquired forward Rem Pitlick, who is also in the league's COVID protocol.

The Athletic hockey beat writer Mike Russo says Zuccarello and Pitlick will be tested over the coming days to see if their results come back negative. If both players test positive they will need to isolate for 10 days and be symptom-free afterward before rejoining their team.

The Wild is already without G.M. Bill Guerin and assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video room assistant T.J. Jindra, who stayed home from the western road trip after they too were placed in COVID protocol.