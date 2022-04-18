Wild's Foligno enters NHL COVID protocol

The assistant captain was placed on the NHL COVID list following Sunday's playoff spot-clinching win over San Jose.

The Wild's list of players who can't take the ice is getting longer, with the announcement that forward and assistant captain Marcus Foligno has been placed in the NHL's COVID protocol.

It's the second time on the COVID list for Foligno, who skated in Sunday's playoff spot-clinching 5-4 overtime win against San Jose Sunday. He previously tested positive for the virus in January of 2021.

The NHL COVID protocol for the 2021-2022 season lays out theses requirements for players who are fully vaccinated:

Isolate for five days;

If the individual has a fever, continue to isolate until their fever resolves;

If the individual has no symptoms or their symptoms are resolving after five days, they can leave isolation and return to practices and games, provided the following conditions are met: A lab-based PCR test that is negative, or a lab-based PCR test that has a CT value >30, or two negative molecular point of care tests collected >2 hours apart; and, Medical clearance from the individual's Club physician; and, Such exit is permitted by their local health authority. The individual shall continue to always wear a mask around others for five additional days, other than for practices and games.



Wild General Manager Bill Guerin confirmed for reporters before the start of training camp that 100% of the Wild's roster had been vaccinated against COVID, which means that Foligno can theoretically be cleared to return to the lineup after five days if he tests negative.

#mnwild's Marcus Foligno has been placed into COVID-19 protocol. Can be cleared after Day 5. Mitchell Chaffee, who leads Iowa w/ 22 goals (9 goals, 13 pts past 11 games), recalled. Unless Tyson Jost can return, Chaffee would make NHL debut. Foligno banged up, so rest may be good — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 18, 2022

To replace him in the lineup, the club called up forward Mitchell Chafee from the Iowa Wild. Chafee, 24, has notched 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 45 games with Iowa this year, leading the team in both goals and plus/minus rating.

He will be available to make his NHL debut against Montreal Tuesday.

The loss of Foligno means that the Wild's GREEF line (Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, Foligno) is down to just Eriksson Ek, as Greenway is out of the lineup with an upper body injury. That line has been the team's most effective all-around unit, providing physicality, offense and the ability to shut down the opponent's top scorers.

Defensemen Matt Dumba and Jon Merrill, and forward Tyson Jost are currently out of the Wild lineup due to injury. Russo reports that Greenway resumed skating Monday, but it is unknown whether he will return against the Canadians.

