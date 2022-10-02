Wild forward Marcus Foligno suspended for knee to the head following fight

Minnesota's alternate captain will miss two games without pay for the infraction against Winnipeg's Kyle Lowry.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wild forward and on-ice leader Marcus Foligno will miss the next two games without pay after being suspended for kneeing an opponent in the head following a fight.

The NHL announced the disciplinary measure involving an incident that took place Tuesday in a game against division rival Winnipeg. Foligno was the target of what appeared to be a blindside head hit in the first period by defenseman Brenden Dillon. Lineman Jordan Greenway jumped in and engaged Dillon in a fight, so Foligno got into it with Jets center Adam Lowry.

The two fought again in the third period, with Foligno getting the upper hand. As two officials tried to pull the players apart, Foligno appeared to drop a knee on Lowry's head as he lay unable to defend himself, pressing the Winnipeg player's head against the ice.

here it was pic.twitter.com/Pj1CYXYzEb — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) February 9, 2022

A video released by the NHL Thursday announced the ruling, breaking down the incident moment by moment.

"It is important to note that this is an intentional decision by Foligno and not a player accidentally falling or stumbling onto his opponent," the video states. "Foligno clearly and intentionally uses his knee to inflict force on the head of his opponent."

The NHL says Foligno told the Player Safety Committee that the knee strike was not violent or exceptionally forceful and members agreed, saying that's why the suspension is only two games long. The committee also noted that Foligno has not been previously fined or suspended in his entire 644-game career.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Foligno will forfeit $31,000, money that goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Foligno will miss Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Monday's contest against Detroit.

