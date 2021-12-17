Wild game vs. Florida postponed as Panthers report surge in COVID cases

The Wild will return to action Monday night on the road against the Dallas Stars.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild's Saturday tilt against the Florida Panthers has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, marking the second time in a five-day span the Wild's game has been postponed over the league's battle against a surge in cases.

The NHL announced Saturday's postponement as one of three Panthers games being postponed due to recently reported cases within the team.

Florida isn't the only club that has been battling a recent COVID surge. The Calgary Flames haven't played since Dec. 11, and on Friday, the league announced that at least five more of the Flames' games are being postponed as cases continue to mount. The league also announced the postponement of four Colorado Avalanche games.

FLORIDA POSTPONEMENTS: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. CALGARY POSTPONEMENTS: Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle. COLORADO POSTPONEMENTS: Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

NEWS: The @NHL announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive COVID cases within the last two days, tomorrow's Florida Panthers' game against the #mnwild will be postponed.



More » https://t.co/rA73k05MUD pic.twitter.com/kMpqZ6rCR7 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 17, 2021

The Wild will return to action Monday night on the road against the Dallas Stars.