Wild mount another comeback win, top Islanders 5-2

Rookie Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 4, 2021.

The Minnesota Wild registered another comeback win in this young NHL season to beat Anders Lee, Zach Parise and the New York Islanders 5-2.

Rookie Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota.

Duhamie was named the game's first star, notching the first multi-point game of his career. He initially was credited with a second goal that eventually was switched to Nick Bjugstad.

"I think just time in the league and time in games and really feeling out the league [has given me confidence]," Duhaime told NHL.com. "It's important to everyday come in, whether it's practice, game, day off to take care of yourself, come in, work hard, whatever it is. You keep doing that, things will get better eventually."

Lee, an Edina native, had two goals for the Islanders during a brief return to his home state. The Islanders captain is coming back this season from a torn ACL.

It was also a homecoming for former Wild standout Zach Parise, who was dispatched before the season by Minnesota G.M. Bill Guerin as part of a purge to forge a fresh start and new locker room leadership. A tribute to Parise played on the scoreboard as a tribute to the gritty, hard working forward whose father was a fan favorite for the Minnesota North Stars.

Nick Bjugstad, also scored for the Wild, with defensemen Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba adding long-range, open net goals to ice the contest.

Backup goaltender Kappo Kaukonen earned the win, making 19 saves.

"Real good. Real calm, real solid," Wild head coach Dean Evason told NFL.com. "The one goes through him, but it's a bang-bang play. It's really quick. But he seemed real calm, right? We talk about Cam being calm and relaxed back there. It helps our group calm down and Kaapo did the same thing here tonight."