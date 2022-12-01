Wild sign defenseman Alex Goligoski to 2-year extension

The Grand Rapids-born blueliner came back to his home state on a one-year deal, but now has a bit more permanence.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The homecoming will last longer than a year for NHL defenseman Alex Goligoski, after news the Grand Rapids native has signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

Goligoski, 36, who came home to the Wild this season on a one-year free agent deal for a reported $5 million, is now inked through the 2023-24 season at an average of $2 million per season.

In 58 games so far Goligoski has logged 28 points (two goals, 26 assists) 32 penalty minutes and has a plus-34 rating, fourth among NHL defensemen and seventh overall. His steady play has helped the Wild rise to second in the Western Conference Central Division behind the Colorado Avalanche, currently the best team in hockey.

Before joining the Wild Goligoski skated 14 seasons for Pittsburgh, Dallas and Arizona. He spent three years with the University of Minnesota, and has represented the USA in two international championships.

