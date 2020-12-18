Longtime Twin Cities sports anchor Tom Hanneman dies

Hanneman was best known as a play-by-play host for the Minnesota Timberwolves and an anchor for Fox Sports North.

Tom Hanneman, a longtime voice of Minnesota sports broadcasting, has died.

Hanneman was well known across the Upper Midwest for his work as a play-by-play announcer for Minnesota Timberwolves games. In recent years, Hanneman was seen regularly as an anchor for Wolves, Twins and Wild broadcasts on Fox Sports North. He also previously worked for WCCO-TV.

Hanneman was just honored in November 2020 as a Silver Circle Honoree at the Upper Midwest Emmy Awards, for a broadcasting career spanning five decades.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman. He meant the world to so many in Minnesota and across the nation. Out of respect for his family, we’re going to take all of the time necessary to reflect and properly honor this great man," read a statement on FSN North's website.

"We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Tom Hanneman. He meant the world to so many in Minnesota and across the nation. Out of respect for his family, we’re going to take all of the time necessary to reflect and properly honor this great man.” pic.twitter.com/NiIHlgqlq3 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 18, 2020

"I’m crushed. Sad beyond words," KARE 11's Randy Shaver said in a post on social media. "I loved this man. Such a wonderful person. So many laughs. God, can 2020 please end. RIP Hanny."

I’m crushed. Sad beyond words. I loved this man. Such a wonderful person. So many laughs. God, can 2020 please end. RIP Hanny pic.twitter.com/RrZBtT2PHL — Randy Shaver (@rshaver11) December 18, 2020

"A Pro’s Pro. Made his job look so easy and it totally wasn’t," KARE 11 sports director Eric Perkins wrote on Twitter. "A kind and caring soul. Rest In Peace Tom Hanneman."

💔 🎙 A Pro’s Pro. Made his job look so easy and it totally wasn’t. A kind and caring soul. Rest In Peace Tom Hanneman. — Eric Perkins (@PerkatPlay) December 18, 2020

"It hurts my heart to hear about the loss of (Tom Hanneman)," KARE 11 sports anchor Dave Schwartz wrote in a post on Twitter. "An absolute legend and one of the nicest guys in our business. I’d often run into him in the field or around town and he ALWAYS had a smile. And a kind greeting. My condolences to his family and my friends at (FSN North)."

It hurts my heart to hear about the loss of @FSNtomhanneman. An absolute legend and one of the nicest guys in our business. I’d often run into him in the field or around town and he ALWAYS had a smile. And a kind greeting. My condolences to his family and my friends at @fsnorth. — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) December 18, 2020

Glen Taylor, the owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx released a statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Tom Hanneman. Since the inception of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tom has been a broadcast fixture and voice of our franchise throughout the years. First on radio, then moving to television, his more than five decades of broadcast experience impacted generations of basketball fans. Tom’s grace, spirit and sense of humor was felt by all who came in contact with him. On behalf of the Timberwolves and Lynx, we extend our deepest condolences to Nancy, the Hanneman family, and his FOX Sports North family.”