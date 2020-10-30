Skiing in October? Loppet Foundation opens portion of cross-country skiing trails at Theodore Wirth Park

It's the earliest The Loppet Foundation has ever opened and it's likely the first place in the state to welcome skiers this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — When it snows in October, many people in Minnesota are craving skiing.

Marth Bardwell and her daughter Naomi couldn't resist.

Just this week at Theodore Wirth Park, The Loppet Foundation opened a portion of the cross-country skiing trails. It's the earliest they've ever welcomed skiers and it's likely the first place in the state to make snow this year.

With warmer weather returning soon it could alter their plans, but for right now it's a small taste of winter fun in the Twin Cities.