Lynlake Brewery declares itself a pro-Packers bar ahead of Border Battle Game

The Uptown-based bar caused a frenzy on Instagram when it announced it would be a safe haven for local cheeseheads all season long.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lynlake Brewery caused quite the stir after it announced it would transition to a pro-Packers bar on Instagram on Sunday.

The announcement came seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.

"I think you have to be a little crazy to start a rivalry bar here in the heart of Minneapolis," said Luke Hoppe, taproom manager and general manager of the Uptown bar.

Hoppe says the change was a long time coming; after prominent pro-Packers bar, the Herkimer closed back in 2020, the staff felt there was a void that needed to be filled.

"While some of the staff was kind of against [the change] as local Minnesotans, we decided as a business and collectively as a neighborhood it would be nice to fill that void that was left," said Hoppe.

Since their Instagram post, Hoppe says the announcement garnered some mixed reviews from both sides but overall says "there is a lot more excitement than pessimism."

"Packers fans are really excited they have a spot in this area after Herkimer closed down, they would have had to travel a little bit further outside the Uptown area. Vikings fans have been a little more hostile towards everything, which is expected," said Hoppe.

Hoppe says all NFL fans (yes, including Vikings fans) are still welcomed every Sunday. However, the bar will be showing Packers games all season long.

"We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe coming out and supporting whatever team they want to support. Whether that be the Packers, Vikings or any other sports teams in the NFL."

