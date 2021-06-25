Fowles has 30 points, 14 rebounds, Lynx beat Aces 90-89

The Minnesota Lynx beat Las Vegas 90-89 in overtime Friday night to snap the Aces’ five-game winning streak.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Las Vegas 90-89 in overtime Friday night to snap the Aces’ five-game winning streak.

Fowles became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in a game.

Napheesa Collier added 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lynx, A’ja Wilson Wilson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Las Vegas.