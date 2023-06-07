Lynx star Napheesa Collier partners with Liberty's Stewart to start new women's league in WNBA offseason

The new league, Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women's players playing on six teams.

MINNEAPOLIS — WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are starting a new women's basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league's prioritization rules go into effect next year.

The new league, Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women's players playing on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.

The hope is to raise enough funding to pay players roughly what they make in the WNBA season to help offset the money they'd be losing out on by not playing overseas in the offseason. The maximum base salary for WNBA players is just over $230,000. Players like Stewart have earned more than a million dollars playing overseas in the past.

The prioritization rules were part of the collective bargaining agreement that was ratified in 2020 and required players to return from their international teams by the start of WNBA training camps or else not be able to play in the league's season. Overseas seasons often run through the middle of May, conflicting with the WNBA calendar.

Minnesota Lynx star forward Collier and New York Liberty forward Stewart have both played overseas in their careers. Collier stopped after giving birth to her first child last year.

Last week, Collier learned she'd join the ranks of the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 15 as a reserve player. The former WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging a career-high 22.4 points per game, which ranks second in the WNBA.

Unrivaled would join Athletes Unlimited as a domestic off-season option for women's basketball players. AU has 44 players in its league and is set to begin its third season next year.

