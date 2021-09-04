x
Lynx use 15-0 run to start 4th quarter to down Mystics

The Lynx (18-9) have won 13 of 15, including five straight victories to move into a tie for third in the standings with Seattle.
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates her three point basket against the Washington Mystics in the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 93-75. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and Aerial Powers added 20 to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-75. 

The Lynx (18-9) have won 13 of 15, including five straight victories to move into a tie for third in the standings with Seattle.

Washington (10-17) is tied with the New York Liberty for the final playoff spot. 

The Mystics welcomed back Tina Charles, who missed four games with a left gluteal strain. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. 

Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen with injuries. 

Washington trailed by 15 at the half, but rallied within 64-62 before the Lynx scored the last basket of the third quarter. Minnesota then scored the first 15 points of the fourth to take control.

