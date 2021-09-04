Lynx use 15-0 run to start 4th quarter to down Mystics

The Lynx (18-9) have won 13 of 15, including five straight victories to move into a tie for third in the standings with Seattle.

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and Aerial Powers added 20 to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 93-75.

Washington (10-17) is tied with the New York Liberty for the final playoff spot.

The Mystics welcomed back Tina Charles, who missed four games with a left gluteal strain. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes.

Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen with injuries.