Lynx's Dangerfield named WNBA Rookie of the Year; Reeve earned Coach of the Year

Crystal Dangerfield, who was a second-round draft pick, became the lowest drafted player to ever win the award.

The WNBA announced that Minnesota's Crystal Dangerfield was the league's rookie of the year and Cheryl Reeve earned coach of the year honors. Dangerfield was the runaway winner for rookie of the year.

The second-round draft pick became the second consecutive Lynx player to win the award, joining Napheesa Collier. Dangerfield, who averaged 16.2 points and 3.6 assists this season, became the lowest drafted player to ever win the award. Before Thursday, the lowest draft pick ever to win the league’s top rookie honor was Tracy Reid, who was drafted seventh in 1998.

Dangerfield particularly excelled in the fourth quarter, scoring the second-most total points in the league in the final period behind only Arike Ogunbwale. The UConn grad averaged 6.5 points a game in the final period.

Dangerfield received 44 votes. Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter finished second with two votes and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally was third with one vote.

Reeve helped the Lynx to the No. 4 seed in the playoffs despite missing their star center to a calf injury for more than half of the season. It's the third time that Reeve has won the award as she also earned it in 2011 and 2016. She's now tied with Van Chancellor and Mike Thibault for most times winning the award.

CRYSTAL DANGERFIELD IS ROY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DTHVm36gXK — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) September 17, 2020

“There's a lot of good coaches in this league and that's what stands out the most,” Reeve said of winning the award this year while the entire season was played in a bubble in Bradenton, Florida. “All of us had to deal with a variety of things. this wasn't an easy season. It's a tremendous honor.”

Reeve went on to praise the Lynx staff around her in the bubble who deserved a lot of credit as well.

The league also announced Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was the league's Most Valuable Player.

The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. She received 43 of the 47 first-place votes in easily outpacing Breanna Stewart, who finished second and Candace Parker who was third.

“I've had lots of great players and All-Stars, but no one has carried a team like A'ja has this year," Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. "