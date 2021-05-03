Maeda pitches Twins past Rangers 6-5 in series opener

Kenta Maeda kept the Texas Rangers scoreless into the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins won the opener of a four-game series 6-5.

Maeda had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season.