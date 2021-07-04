Maeda, Polanco lead Twins past Royals to stop skid

Max Kepler hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Twins, his seventh of the season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 to halt a five-game losing streak.

Maeda gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year.

Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep, building a cushion in the seventh inning when a two-run homer by Polanco and a solo shot by Alex Kirilloff extended the lead to 5-0.