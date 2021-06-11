x
Maldonado, Astros make late noise, overcome 4 Twins homers

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado (15) has a waiting fist-bump as he scores on a single by Michael Brantley in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth, prompting a fan to toss an inflatable trash can onto the field, and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4. 

This was Houston’s first trip to Target Field with fans in the stands since 2019, and the Astros heard a chorus of boos and chants. 

The Astros came into Minnesota last year and swept the Twins in the AL wild-card playoff round. There were no crowds then and, now given a chance to sound off, Twins fans made known their displeasure over Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. 

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered as Houston won for the fourth time in five games.

   

