Mall of America welcomes new class of Minnesota sports hall-of-famers

Among the 10 newly inducted members is former North Star Lou Nanne — Minnesota's Mr. Hockey.

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a big night at the Mall of America Wednesday, as it welcomed the new members of the Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Among the 10 newly inducted members is former North Star Lou Nanne — Minnesota's Mr. Hockey.

Also included in the new class are:

Jean Freeman (Gophers swimmer, coach)

"Badger" Bob Johnson (coached Wisconsin; Minnesota native)

Paul Krause (Iowa; starred for Vikings)

Lou Nanne (Gophers)

Linda Roberts (Gophers)

Carol Ann Shudlick (Gophers)

Katie Smith (Ohio State; starred for Lynx)

Scott Studwell (Illinois; starred for Vikings)

Mychal Thompson (Gophers)

Mick Tingelhoff (Nebraska; starred for Vikings)

The Star Tribune's Sports Hall of Fame was created in 1958.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+