Maple Grove softball holding out hope for chance to repeat as state champion

The Crimson are optimistic for when or if the season can finally begin.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - The sounds of spring are all cooped up.

Defending softball state champs Maple Grove’s title defense was supposed to start this month. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic spring sports were postponed.

Instead they’re practicing daily, individually, in their garages. The team still spends lunch together at the same virtual table via FaceTime or Zoom.