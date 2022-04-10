Massive match Sunday for Minnesota United

Whether the Loons win or draw, the club will qualify for the MLS playoffs.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a six-match winless streak, it all comes down to the final match of the regular season for Minnesota United FC.

"Six games ago, we put ourselves in an unbelievable spot. Now, we've given ourselves a problem, and now we have to get out of it," said Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath.

Win or draw on Sunday, the Loons will qualify for the MLS playoffs. A loss would end the season.

"Win and advance, or lose and probably go home. With the World Cup, it's going to be a long, long break if we don't make it this weekend," said Heath.

"We are fortunate. At the end of the day, we're fortunate. We're only fortunate if we take advantage of it," said Minnesota United midfielder Wil Trapp.

Adding excitement to Sunday's match is the potential for the Loons' opponent to qualify for the playoffs with a win.

"The implications for both teams are massive. For us, at home, in front of what's going to be a great crowd, and what's been a great crowd for us all year long, and we need to reward them," said Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall.

The team is expecting a record-breaking crowd on Sunday at Allianz Field as the Loons seek a fourth straight playoff appearance.

"I have a lot of faith in this group. One thing I do know is, playing as well as we can, we can win games at this level. Talk is cheap. We are at that stage of the season now. It's alright talking a good game and we're going to come out and we are going to fight and we are going to be this, but now you got to go prove it, got to go and show it," said Heath.

