Matt Dumba holds third annual Hockey Without Limits Camp

The Wild defenseman gives back in an effort to grow the sport of hockey.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — One of the biggest signs of progress is growth, and that is on full display Monday afternoon at Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba's third annual Hockey Without Limits camp.

"That's what makes me smile the most, because now I'm seeing kids that were at the original camp and were at the camp last year," said Dumba.

Dumba started this camp with the emphasis on bringing more diversity and inclusion to the sport of hockey.

"I believe representation matters. Kids who are deaf, blind, every walk of life, and everyone coming together," said Dumba. "This really is hockey is for everyone."

The definition of "Hockey is for everyone" was on full display Monday, all in an effort to grow the game people in the State of Hockey love so much.

"Just the diversity that you see. If you look around back here, it's crazy, you don't see that in hockey all of the time," said Dumba.

"We get to meet professionals and actually get a chance to feel like apart of the sport, and not just a visitor," said Lewis Williams, parent of camp participant Leilani Williams.

"So grateful that I'm able to share this with everyone, it really is the more the merrier out here," said Dumba.

