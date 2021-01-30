Mavericks goalie is comfortable and confident in net

Dryden McKay leads NCAA Division I hockey with a 0.90 goals against average and six shutouts this season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Dryden McKay is definitely comfortable in goal.

The Minnesota State junior goaltender is one of the top NCAA Division I goalies. He leads the nation with a 0.90 goals against average and six shutouts this season.

"The numbers speak for themselves, as far as wins shutouts, goals against, save percentage those numbers are irrefutable, but I think he brings more than that he brings a comfort for our club to go out and play," said Minnesota State hockey coach Mike Hastings.

Dryden is the Mavericks steadying force between the pipes. He's currently tied for third on the NCAA's all-time career shutout list with 20, former Michigan goalie Ryan Miller has the record at 26.

"I think that I'd be lying if it wasn't in the back of my head. You know, I think that you do go into the game as a goalie wanting to get a shutout every game. Obviously, the goal is to not give up any any goals," said Minnesota State junior goalie Dryden McKay.

"You know he hasn't had a lot of valleys in his game, and if he does he does a really good job of resetting and getting back to business you want a goaltender that's got a short memory," said Hastings.

Another goal for McKay is the Mavericks success as a team on the ice.

"You know we're trying to build our legacy here and we're hoping to be that team that raises more banners in this rink. Hopefully at the end of the year we get that first NCAA win, and hopefully three more after that, and we can raise that final big banner here at MSU," McKay said.