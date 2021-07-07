McBride scores 25 to help Lynx beat Wings

Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points to extend Minnesota's winning streak to five games.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-79 to extend their win streak to five consecutive games.

Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-7).

The Lynx, who trailed 65-60 at the end of the third quarter, opened the fourth with a 14-4 run to take the lead for good.

Dallas trimmed its deficit to a point on four occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes but each time Minnesota answered. Fowles had an offensive rebound and putback with 54.4 seconds remaining to make it 82-79.