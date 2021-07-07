x
McBride scores 25 to help Lynx beat Wings

Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points to extend Minnesota's winning streak to five games.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) is shown during the second half of their WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-79 to extend their win streak to five consecutive games.

Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-7).

The Lynx, who trailed 65-60 at the end of the third quarter, opened the fourth with a 14-4 run to take the lead for good. 

Dallas trimmed its deficit to a point on four occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes but each time Minnesota answered. Fowles had an offensive rebound and putback with 54.4 seconds remaining to make it 82-79. 

Allisha Gray led Dallas (9-11) with 13 points.

