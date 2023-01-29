Record still 1 win away for Mikaela Shiffrin after 2nd place finish

Here's when the American skier will have her next chance at Ingemar Stenmark's record.

Example video title will go here for this video

ŠPINDLERŮV MLÝN, Czechia — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86.

The American skier finished second in a slalom Sunday and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list – between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and '80s.

Shiffrin's next chance will be in March when she resumes World Cup racing after the Feb. 6-19 world championships in France. World championship races do not count toward World Cup wins.

On Sunday, Shiffrin held a commanding first-run lead of 0.67 seconds over Lena Dürr, but posted only the 14th-fastest time in the final run and was edged by 0.06 by the German skier.