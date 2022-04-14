MSU-Mankato men's hockey coach Mike Hastings named assistant coach for U.S. men's national team

The Spencer Penrose Award recipient also served as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team in Beijing.

MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State University-Mankato men's hockey coach Mike Hastings was named an assistant coach for the U.S. men's national team on Thursday, joining two other first-time assistants under head coach David Quinn.

Hastings is fresh off leading the Mavericks to a runner-up finish in the NCAA men's hockey tournament in the program's first-ever Frozen Four appearance.

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill and Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato were also named assistants on Thursday. It was also announced that Mike King, the video coach for the Ottawa Senators, will also be the men's national team's video coach — the second straight year he's been part of the team's coaching staff.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have the vast experience this group of coaches brings to the table,” said Ryan Martin, general manager of the men's national team and assistant general manager of the New York Rangers. “They all have been involved in international tournaments previously and we’re really happy overall with the entire staff we have in place to support our team in the upcoming world championship.”

Team USA is slated to compete in the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship, which begins May 13 in Finland.

