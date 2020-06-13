Millenacker sets goal to run every single street in Savage, Minnesota

The 41-year-old resident plans the entire city - every single street in the month of June - in Savage, Minnesota. There are about 150 miles to complete.

SAVAGE, Minnesota — The more absurd the better.

For Todd Millenacker, he enjoys the challenge. The 41-year-old resident plans the entire city - every single street in the month of June - in Savage, Minnesota. There are about 150 miles to complete.

Communications manager for the city Emily Gunderson and the rest of the Savage will be watching.

They will track his path on a map at City Hall. Other residents are encouraged to also get out and run, walk or bike. Savage will mark those miles on the map as well.

Follow along here: https://www.cityofsavage.com/

Colorful certainly describes Millenacker. In 2018, he climbed a virtual Mount Everest by ascending Hyland Hills Ski Resort 96 times or last year Millenacker swam the length of the English Channel in a local pool with some friends.