North HS appoints former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis as new head boys basketball coach

North's director of basketball operations confirmed Ricky Davis will lead the Polars this season, following the retirement of legendary coach Larry McKenzie.

Minneapolis North High School has officially named its replacement for legendary boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie — a name Minnesotans far and wide might recognize.

According to Trent Witz, North's director of basketball operations, former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis will take the helm of the Polars this season.

The news comes after McKenzie announced his retirement from the game in July, following 42 years in leadership on and off the court. At the time, McKenzie said he came to the "difficult decision" after much "thought, prayer and conversation with my family."

Before McKenzie hung up his whistle after nine season with North, he headed basketball programs for a time at both Patrick Henry High School and the Academy of Holy Angels. Patrick Henry won four straight state titles with McKenzie between 2003 and 2006, while the Polars won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

He was also inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014, and last fall, learned he was named to the Minnesota State Basketball Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

Davis, a first-round draft pick out of Iowa for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998, played 12 seasons in the NBA, two of those with the Wolves.

